Irving ISD has recently experienced an increase in student enrollment and needs more elementary teachers to join the Irving ISD family. The district will host a job fair on Tuesday, October 15 from 5-7 PM at the Irving ISD Administration Building, 2621 W. Airport Fwy, to fill needed teacher positions.

The district’s current need is at the elementary level and includes bilingual and ESL positions in grades K through fourth.

Applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes and teaching certificates to the job fair. Irving ISD boasts a first-year teacher starting salary of $54,700, has excellent benefits and offers stipends for critical need areas.

To register for the job fair, click here.